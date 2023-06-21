World Music Day 2023: History, significance and celebrations

World Music Day is celebrated today, 21 June, every year. The day presents an opportunity for people around the world to celebrate music’s power together. The power of music permeates every aspect of our lives, providing relief from stress, motivation to work, emotional expression, and connecting us to one another. The day commemorates the significance of music in our everyday lives and its ability to unite people from all walks of life. The day originated in France in 1982 and is marked annually on 21 June.

As with any art form, music transcends language barriers, which makes it even more meaningful. We use music to soothe our minds and lift our spirits. World Music Day is celebrated every year to acknowledge the beauty of music and pay tribute to the artists who keep this art alive for us.

History

Historically, World Music Day’s origins can be traced to 1982, when French Culture Minister Jack Lang suggested celebrating ‘Fête de la Musique’ or a special day of music in French. While another theory holds that World Music Day was first marked in 1976 by Joel Cohen, who proposed organising an all-night music festival to mark the summer solstice.

In any case, Paris hosted the first World Music Day celebration in 1982, during which more than 1000 musicians performed throughout the French capital. Through the years, musicians have come together in parks, streets, and concert venues to celebrate the day.

Significance

A key aspect of World Music Day is highlighting the crucial role that music plays in our lives. This event provides a platform for both amateurs and professionals to perform in public. In addition, it acknowledges the ability of music to unite individuals across cultures, linguistic barriers, and nationalities with its universal power of melody and rhythm.

One of the main goals of World Music Day is to make music accessible and consumable for young people. The festival also aims to make the space more inclusive, encouraging people to explore various musical styles and to embrace newer artistic forms.

Celebrations

To mark the celebration, concerts, performances, and events are held all over the world. In many cases, performances are free, and the music is available for everyone, regardless of their socioeconomic background. By doing so, it allows people who do not normally attend live performances to participate in the festivities.

