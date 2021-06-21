More than 120 countries commemorate World Music Day as people organise free public concerts in parks, stadiums, and public places, mostly for music lovers and learners.

World Music Day is an annual celebration observed on 21 June around the world. It is a day to encourage young and amateur musicians to perform. On this day, also known as Music Day or Make Music Day, anyone can play their favourite instruments for enjoyment and relaxation.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restricting activities this year, people are more likely to celebrate World Music Day virtually at home.

History of World Music Day

The first World Music Day was observed and celebrated on the Summer Solstice in France in the year 1982 when the former French minister of art and culture, Jack Lange, along with Maurice Fleuret started the Fête de la Musique in Paris. That is also why World Music Day is alternatively known as Fête de la Musique.

Fleuret, who initiated and organised this day for music and its lovers, was a French composer, music journalist, and radio producer. From then on, music and its importance became more known across the globe.

How World Music Day is celebrated across the world

After the first celebration in 1982, this Music Day festival became a global event. Soon after France recognised this festival, several countries including India, China, Malaysia, Italy, Greece, Ecuador, Mexico, Canada, the United States, Russia, Australia, Peru, Brazil, the UK, and Japan followed suit.

To mark this day, veterans and budding learners come out to showcase their talent and make music. Every year on this day, free concerts are held across the world in an effort to make music accessible to all.