World Mental Health Day is celebrated on 10 October every year. The day aims to raise awareness about mental health issues around the world and promote efforts in support of mental health. The day provides an opportunity for stakeholders working on mental health issues to showcase and talk about their work, and what more is required to make mental health care a reality for people all around the world. Due to the complex lifestyles, people are more in need of mental support. All of us can be a part of this support system and help each other only if we are aware of its importance.

The day is significant because the social stigma, discrimination, and human rights abuses of people with mental health conditions further impacts the way we deal with mental health issues. The day focuses on making us understand that physical and mental health are interlinked. Mental health is not different from physical health.

History

In 1992, the World Federation of Mental Health (WFMH) headed by the deputy secretary-general at the time, Richard Hunter, founded the World Mental Health Day. They did not have a precise objective at that time other than to advocate for mental health as a whole. To say the least, it was difficult to change a plethora of bad and dangerous habits that made a difficult situation worse for people. The world had a number of mental health issues that were not being properly treated. It was a struggle to get public funding for treatment in France, there was inhumane treatment in New Zealand, and an overall ignorance with regard to what mental health actually is. Hence, there was a need to act on a global scale to solve a global crisis.

Significance

The day assumes significance because many aspects of mental health have been challenged and even before the pandemic in 2019, an estimated 1 in 8 people globally were living with a mental disorder. The services, skills and funding available for mental health remain in short supply in comparison to what is needed especially in low and middle income countries.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a global crisis for mental health giving rise to short- and long-term stresses and undermining the mental health of a huge number of people. As per WHO, there has been a rise in both anxiety and depressive disorders by more than 25 percent during the first year of the pandemic.

Theme

This year’s theme is ‘Making Mental Health & Well-Being for All a Global Priority’. This will be providing an opportunity to people with mental health conditions, governments, advocates, employers, employees and other stakeholders to come together to recognise the progress in this field and be vocal about what we need to ensure so that mental health & well-being becomes a global priority for all.