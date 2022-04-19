World Liver Day 2022: Here are some tips to keep your liver healthy

The liver performs a variety of critical functions such as regulation of blood sugar, removal of toxic substances from the body, fighting infections and illness, controlling cholesterol levels and so on

Every year on 19 April, World Liver Day is observed across the globe with the goal of raising awareness about liver illnesses. The liver is the second largest organ in the body and performs several of specialised functions. Failure to keep the liver healthy might lead to serious infections like hepatitis.

The liver performs a variety of useful functions such as regulation of blood sugar, removal of toxic substances from the body, fighting infections and illness, controlling cholesterol levels and so on.

To mark this day, here are a few tips to keep the liver healthy:

Try maintaining a healthy weight. If you are obese or even slightly overweight, you are at risk of developing a fatty liver, which can lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). This of the most rapidly rising liver disease today.

Consume a well-balanced diet that excludes high-calorie meals, saturated fat, and refined carbs like white bread, white rice, regular pasta, and sweets.

Exercising regularly is essential. Consistent exercise aids in the burning of triglycerides and can assist in reducing liver fat.

Alcohol, tobacco, and drugs should be avoided. Alcohol, tobacco, and drugs can all harm or kill liver cells. If you are consuming alcohol, do so in moderation to prevent development of any medical issues.

Personal hygiene items should not be shared. Razors, toothbrushes, and nail clippers, for example, can be contaminated with microscopic levels of blood or other bodily fluids.

Get yourself vaccinated. Getting vaccinated can protect you from hepatitis A and B infections.

By implementing these tips into practice, we can effectively safeguard our liver.

