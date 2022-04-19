World Liver Day 2022: Diet dos and don'ts to maintain a healthy liver
Since the liver removes toxins from the body, maintains healthy blood sugar levels, and regulates blood clotting among others, it is important to take good care of it
Each year World Liver Day is observed on 19 April. This day aims to spread awareness about liver-related diseases. It is significant because many people are unaware of the serious conditions that might arise from poor care of the organ.
Since liver performs several vital functions, like removing toxins from the body’s blood supply, maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, regulating blood clotting and so on, it is important to take good care of it.
On this day, we have prepared a list of food items you should consume to keep your liver healthy and what products you should avoid:
Healthy items for the liver:
Grapefruit- It is high in vitamin C, fibre, vitamin A, calcium, iron, and other nutrients that prevent chronic inflammation.
Water- It is the most readily available item that we can use to improve liver function. Drinking plenty of water helps the body remove toxins, which benefits the liver.
Coffee- Did you know that this everyday beverage can be beneficial to your liver? Coffee contains a lot of anti-inflammatory properties which are beneficial for the organ.
Alcohol- It is the first thing that should be avoided if you want your liver to be healthy. The cells of the organ can be harmed if they are overworked while processing alcohol. As a result, this can lead to fatty liver and, in some cases, liver cirrhosis.
Fast food- Fast food items such as French fries, tacos, burgers, and pizzas are harmful for your liver. These dishes contain a lot of saturated fat and are difficult to digest.
