World Liver Day 2022: Diet dos and don'ts to maintain a healthy liver

Each year World Liver Day is observed on 19 April. This day aims to spread awareness about liver-related diseases. It is significant because many people are unaware of the serious conditions that might arise from poor care of the organ.

Since liver performs several vital functions, like removing toxins from the body’s blood supply, maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, regulating blood clotting and so on, it is important to take good care of it.

On this day, we have prepared a list of food items you should consume to keep your liver healthy and what products you should avoid:

Healthy items for the liver:

Grapefruit- It is high in vitamin C, fibre, vitamin A, calcium, iron, and other nutrients that prevent chronic inflammation.

Garlic- It contains selenium, a mineral that helps cleanse the liver. It can activate liver enzymes, which will naturally eliminate toxins from your body.

Water- It is the most readily available item that we can use to improve liver function. Drinking plenty of water helps the body remove toxins, which benefits the liver.

Coffee- Did you know that this everyday beverage can be beneficial to your liver? Coffee contains a lot of anti-inflammatory properties which are beneficial for the organ.

Apples- Apples contain pectin, which helps the body cleanse naturally. The liver manages the load of toxins when the digestive route has fewer toxins.

Unhealthy items for the liver:





Alcohol- It is the first thing that should be avoided if you want your liver to be healthy. The cells of the organ can be harmed if they are overworked while processing alcohol. As a result, this can lead to fatty liver and, in some cases, liver cirrhosis.

Aerated drinks- It's fine to drink aerated beverages once in a while, but doing so on a daily basis can harm your liver and lead to a lot of health issues.