World Laughter Day 2022: Date, history and significance of occasion

World Laughter Day is dedicated to cherishing and enjoying emotions in an individual's life with the help of a good laugh.

Every year, the first Sunday in May is observed and celebrated as World Laughter Day. This year, World Laughter Day will be observed on 1 May. Through its annual observance, the day aims to raise awareness about the importance of laughter in an individual's life and its many healing benefits.

The day also aims to manifest world peace and to build up a feeling of friendship and brotherhood through laughter.

History

World Laughter Day came into existence on 10 May 1998, when it was celebrated for the first time in Mumbai. The day was arranged by Dr Madan Kataria, founder of the Laughter Yoga Movement. Dr Kataria, a family doctor in India, was inspired to start the Laughter Yoga Movement in part by the facial feedback hypothesis, which suggests that a person's facial expressions can have an impact on their emotions.

Significance

World Laughter Day is dedicated to cherishing and enjoying emotions in an individual's life with the help of a good laugh. Laughter is considered to be the best medicine, one that helps in boosting immunity and promoting overall wellness of the people. The day was first celebrated in as many as 70 countries. Soon after its popularity increased, over 105 countries began celebrating the day.

Celebrations

On the occasion of World Laughter Day, many people get together to exchange jokes and share laughs and celebrate the day. Many people also gather in public places to mark the occasion with their loved ones.

According to DD News, the day is also celebrated by thousands of community groups, also known as laughter groups/clubs. Laughter clubs regularly practice simple and intentional laughing techniques that promote wellness and overall well being of the people. Some people prefer being alone and watching a funny movie and scrolling through memes to celebrate World Laughter Day.