World Hydrography Day 2021: History, significance and objective of the day observed on 21 June

Observed annually on 21 June, the World Hydrography Day highlights the importance of hydrography and its relevance. This important day was approved and implemented by the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) as an annual celebration. This year, the IHO is also celebrating the 100th anniversary of its formation.

The day is observed to increase awareness about the protection of safe navigation for sailors. The day also focuses on publicising the work of hydrographers and the importance of hydrography.

How was World Hydrography Day established?

This day was observed and recognised because of the initiative of Monaco-based International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) that was founded in 1921. This organisation serves the purpose of facilitating talks between governments on issues related to navigation, technical standards and protection of marine life.

With time, the IHO came up with the idea of a World Hydrography Day in 2005. Later, the decision was welcomed by the United Nations General Assembly which adopted a resolution to celebrate World Hydrography Day every year on 21 June.

How is World Hydrography Day celebrated?

Every year the World Hydrography Day is observed under a certain theme, which is determined by the member states of IHO. Related to these themes, several activities are organized worldwide.

Activities such as public events, demonstrations, workshops, seminars, conferences, awards, dinners and distribution of promotional materials are conducted on this day.

Mainly, the focus last year was on the important factors that hydrography can play in support of autonomous technologies which includes aerial, surface and underwater survey drones for large ships. The new technologies can help increase the coverage of under surveyed areas. Additionally, they can provide a testing ground for these machineries.

What is the objective of World Hydrography Day?

The main objective of this day is to attract people’s attention towards the work of the IHO at the international level. It is also celebrated to urge countries to work together to protect the marine environment and seek for safe international navigation around the world.