World Humanitarian Day 2021: History, theme and all you need to know

Every year, 19 August is observed as World Humanitarian Day. People who have dedicated their lives to humanitarian causes and sacrificed their lives for the betterment of humanity are honoured on this day.

History of World Humanitarian Day

The day also marks the death of Special Representative of the Secretary-General to Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello. Mello, along with 21 aid workers, was killed in a bombing of the UN Headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, on 19 August 2003.

Five years later, as part of a resolution on the Coordination of Emergency Assistance of the United Nations, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) designated 19 August as World Humanitarian Day.

Theme of World Humanitarian Day 2021

Every year, a theme is chosen to create awareness about a crisis or a cause that needs greater attention.

This year, the theme is “#TheHumanRace”, the global challenge for climate action in solidarity with the world’s most vulnerable population. The theme invites people to put the “needs of climate-vulnerable people front and centre at the UN climate summit (COP26)”.

The United Nations urged people to express their solidarity with the cause. According to the UN, the expression of solidarity would also remind developed countries "to deliver on their decade-old pledge of $100 billion annually for climate mitigation and adaptation in developing countries”.

How to help

People can join the movement by raising awareness about the cause. Using the hashtags, #TheHumanRace and #WorldHumanitarianDay, social media users can get their followers to join in and spread the word. Another way to help is to run, swim, walk or conduct an activity of your choice for a total of 100 minutes between 16 and 31 August in solidarity with vulnerable populations.