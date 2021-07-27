Viral hepatitis is considered a serious health condition, with its B and C strains claiming 1.1 million deaths every year

Every year on 28 July, World Hepatitis Day is observed to bring awareness about the condition. The viral hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver which can cause hepatocellular cancer and other severe diseases of the liver.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), one person dies of a hepatitis-related illness every 30 seconds. There are five strains of the hepatitis virus, A, B, C, D and E. This day is one of seven officially-mandated global public health days by WHO. The organisation calls on people from across the world to raise awareness about Hepatitis on this day.

World Hepatitis Day 2021 Theme

The theme of World Hepatitis Day this year is 'Hepatitis Can’t Wait'. The WHO has organised a campaign that aims to bring awareness about viral hepatitis. It states that even during the COVID-19 crisis, they cannot wait to act against hepatitis because of the severity of the infection. WHO has called the countries to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030.

World Hepatitis Day History

The day is marked on 28 July because it is the birthday of Dr Baruch Blumberg. The Nobel-prize-winning scientist discovered the Hepatitis B virus (HBV). He also developed a diagnostic test and vaccine for the Hep-B virus. In his honour, World Hepatitis Day is observed on his birthday.

World Hepatitis Day Significance

Viral hepatitis is a serious health condition as there are 1.1 million deaths due to the B and C strains every year. As many as 3 million new infections are also found every year. The day helps to bring stakeholders, communities, policymakers, and national leaders to a common platform where they can discuss ideas that could eliminate the infection.