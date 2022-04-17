World Hemophilia Day 2022: History, significance and theme

Hemophilia (also spelled as haemophilia) is an inherited genetic disorder in which the blood's capacity to clot is substantially impaired, causing one to bleed excessively even from minor injuries

World Hemophilia Day, which is marked on 17 April annually, is dedicated to raising awareness about hemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders. This day is crucial because increased awareness about hemophilia would lead to better diagnosis and access to healthcare for millions.

History

In 1937, Hemophilia was classified into two categories, A and B. But no effective treatment for the disorder was available at the time. The World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) was established in 1963 to enhance treatment and care for all hemophilia patients.

The WFH began observing World Hemophilia Day in 1989. It chose 17 April as the date to bring the community together and honour of WFH founder Frank Schnabel's birthday.

Significance

World Hemophilia Day is significant since it is highlights several inherited bleeding disorders that afflict people. The day also brings together people suffering from ailments like hemophilia and enables them to share their stories of living with the disease.

Several institutions and individuals organise awareness campaigns, conferences, workshops, and other events on this day. Furthermore, landmarks and monuments in Australia, and around the world, glow red at night to support World Hemophilia Day.

World Hemophilia Day 2022 theme

This year, the theme for World Hemophilia Day is “Access for All: Partnership. Policy. Progress. Engaging your government, integrating inherited bleeding disorders into national policy”.

This theme is chosen to persuade governments all around the world to make bleeding disorders a priority in their national healthcare policies. According to the World Federation of Hemophilia, we can promote sustainable and equitable access to care and treatment for hemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders, by bringing the health issue to the attention of lawmakers.