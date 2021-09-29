The theme for the day this year is ‘Use Heart To Connect’, which aims to highlight the power of digital health to improve awareness, management and prevention of CVD globally

Every year the World Heart Day is observed on 29 September, to spread awareness about the importance of keeping the heart fit and safe from any cardiovascular disease (CVD) and stroke.

World Heart Day is observed to raise awareness about the ways to prevent and control coronary heart disease or strokes. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 17 million people die from heart disease every year. CVD is responsible for at least half of all non-communicable diseases (NCD) deaths, hence making it as world’s number one killer.

To make the day even more special, non-government and government organisations conduct public events and concerts to raise awareness about CVD and reduce the global disease burden.

Theme

The theme for World Heart Day this year is ‘Use Heart To Connect’. The main objective of this theme is to highlight the power of digital health to improve awareness, management and prevention of CVD globally.

As per World Heart Federation, the ‘Use Heart To Connect’ is all about using one's knowledge, influence and compassion to make sure that one's loved ones have the best chance to live heart-healthy lives. Moreover, the day is also about making sure we fuel and nurture them as best as we can.

History

World Heart Day was first observed on 24 September, 2000 by the World Heart Federation (WHF), which entered into collaboration with the WHO. The observance of this day was initiated by Antoni Baye de Luna, the former president of the WHF. However, the day used to be celebrated on the last Sunday of September till 2011. But from 2012 onwards, World Heart Day was marked on 29 September after world leaders promised to reduce global mortality rates by 25 percent by 2025.

Significance

The World Heart Day plays an important role in spreading awareness about CVD; it also points to the actions that individuals can take to prevent and control CVD.