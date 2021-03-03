World Hearing Day 2021: WHO urges policy makers to promote ear care; theme and significance of day

The key messages from WHO for the policy makers include the fact that the number of people living with unaddressed ear diseases and hearing loss is unacceptable

World Hearing Day is observed on 3 March raise awareness about the measures that can be taken to prevent hearing loss. The World Health Organisation (WHO) encourages actions that can promote hearing and ear care.

The theme for World Hearing Day 2021 is 'Hearing care for ALL! Screen. Rehabilitate. Communicate'. This year, WHO has given a global call to address ear diseases and hearing loss across the course of life.

For the first time ever, a ‘World Report on Hearing’ has also been launched a day before World Hearing Day 2021. It has been estimated in the report that by 2050, one in four people will have a hearing problem. This means that around 2.5 billion people around the world will face some kind of hearing loss.

On World Hearing Day 2021, the key messages from WHO for the policy makers include the fact that the number of people living with unaddressed ear diseases and hearing loss is unacceptable.

In its blog, WHO also urges policy makers to propose a plan of action in universal health coverage. It has called policy makers to integrate person-centered hearing and ear care into the national health plans. The organisation adds that investment in ear care will bring financial gains to society.

Hoping that World Hearing Day 2021 will be a ‘massive call to action', WHO said that it hopes all the sectors will make the 2021 event the largest one in their country.

WHO has planned a social media Hear-a-thon, World Hearing Forum to mark the occasion. Those who want to participate through social media can create content around the issue of ear and hearing care and post it online with the hashtag #hearathon2021.