World Health Day 2022: Best wishes, messages and quotes to send to your loved ones

World Health Day is celebrated on 7 April every year by the World Health Organization. The day assumes an even greater significance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made us fully realise the importance of a robust healthcare system.

World Health Day highlights different issues that affect health and general well-being levels across the globe. The day is also focused on what more needs to be done to create healthier communities with more equitable access to healthcare systems.

With this year's theme, "Our Planet, Our Health," WHO wants to focus global attention on urgent actions that are required to keep us and the planet healthy. The organisation also wants to initiate a movement to create societies focused on well-being through this year's celebrations. Through this theme, the WHO wants to highlight the link between climate change and health issues as well.

As the day aims to raise awareness about contemporary health issues, here are some of the messages, quotes and wishes that you can share with your loved ones on World Health Day:

A healthy body is the guest chamber of the soul; a sick, its prison. -Francis Bacon.

In health there is freedom. Health is the first of all liberties. -Henri Frederic Amiel

Life is not merely being alive, but being well. - Marcus Aurelius

Eat healthy and stay healthy. Happy World Health Day!

Health is the only wealth that we all want to earn it.

“Health is the most important thing and we do not realize it until we lose it. Let us take good care of it. Happy World Health Day.”

Good health is like a precious gift given to us by God, and we should never ignore it. Happy World Health Day.

Being healthy is everyone’s right, as is equal access to appropriate healthcare. This World Health Day, let us work towards building a healthier world for everyone.