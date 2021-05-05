World Hand Hygiene Day 2021: ‘Hygiene at point of care’ is WHO's theme for this year
As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), the aim of this day is to ‘bring people together' in support of hand hygiene improvement across the world
The World Hand Hygiene Day is observed on 5 May, every year. In the present times, this day holds a lot of significance in our lives as we are battling against the COVID-19 pandemic. This day is observed to make people aware of the importance of hand hygiene.
Theme of World Hand Hygiene Day 2021:
The theme this year is "achieving hand hygiene at the point of care". Three factors are important in this scenario-
- Patient
- health care workers
- care or treatment involving contact with the patient or surroundings
Looking into the current crisis, WHO stated that there should be an effective way of preventing the spread of the coronavirus . Also, the prevention could be done by washing hands properly.
History of World Hand Hygiene Day:
A global campaign began in 2009 that focused on ‘Clean Your Hands’. This campaign was introduced to make people aware people of the importance of maintaining hand hygiene. After this, it was decided that World Hygience Day will be observed on 5 May every year.
