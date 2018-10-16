World Food Day Quiz: Do you know what issues affect food production and consumption globally?

World Food Day is observed to commemorate the anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations in 1945. The organisation was founded on the premise that food is a fundamental human right to be preserved globally.

Hunger and malnutrition remain enormous challenge and continue to be a matter of concern to developing and developed countries. Globally, 10 crore children under the age of five are underweight and 25 percent of the world's children have stunted growth. 'Zero hunger' is one of the sustainable development goals aimed at ending hunger and malnutrition by 2030. There is still a distressing gap between the rate of progress in the fight against hunger and malnutrition.

On one hand, one-third of the food produced in the world for human consumption every year perishes or gets wasted. On the other hand, one in ten people goes hungry every day. The chief causes and realities of hunger are not adequately addressed. Wastage needs to be curbed, while a focus on innovative technology to improve agriculture should be strengthened.

Food wastage is a serious global issue that affects the economy, health index, mortality rates and the environment of a country. There is an urgent need for every country to frame laws and provisions to curb the problem of food wastage.

The author is CEO of The Third Umpire Media. He had held senior management roles at Bertelsmann, National Geographic, Fox Broadcasting, Star TV and other companies. He is also an alumnus of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.