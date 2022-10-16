World Food Day is celebrated annually on 16 October to raise awareness on hunger and healthy food habits for all. It also marks the foundation day of the Food and Agriculture Organisation(FAO). The day aims to highlight the struggle of those who don’t even get a single meal in the day. Millions of people across the world are unable to afford a healthy diet. This puts them at high risk of high food insecurity and malnutrition. But ending hunger is not just about the supply, it should reach those who require it. World Food Day is observed by organisations like the World Food Programme and the International Fund for Agriculture Development.

History

World Food Day was founded in November 1979. The day was founded by former Hungarian minister of agriculture and food, Dr Pal Romany. The day aims to raise awareness about hunger, sustainability, malnutrition, and food production.

Why is the day significant?

Worldwide, about more than 80 percent of the poor reside in rural areas and are mostly dependent on agriculture and natural resources for their living. They are usually hit the hardest by natural and man-made disasters and are often marginalised because of their gender, ethnic origin, or status. The day draws focus towards their struggles. It is to be noted that the world today faces two major problems. One of providing a healthy diet that has an impact on both the rich and the poor. This leads to lifestyle problems like obesity and diabetes. On the other hand, there is the problem of hunger which leads to death, malnutrition, and abnormal growth in children.

Since it is a global crisis, global solutions are required more than ever. By aiming for better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life, we can change the agrifood systems and build forward in a better way by implementing sustainable and holistic solutions that lead to a long term development.

This year, there is an ongoing pandemic, conflicts, climate issues, rising prices and international tensions. All this has an impact on global food security. There is a need to build a sustainable world where everyone, everywhere has consistent access to enough nutritious food with no one left behind.