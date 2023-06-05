World Environment Day is celebrated on 5 June every year. The day is an opportunity to increase appreciation for the environment and develop responsible conduct to preserve and improve it. It is critical to reflect upon our individual and collective responsibilities as environmentalists. The day highlights that each action towards reducing pollution, conserving resources, and protecting the planet counts.

History

In 1972, the United Nations General Assembly established World Environment Day as a result of the Stockholm Conference on Human Environment. It was first celebrated in 1973. This year, 2023, comes up as particularly significant since it marks 50 years of the event.

Theme: World Environment Day 2023

World Environment Day 2023 will be dedicated to ‘Solutions to Plastic Pollution’. The theme aims to encourage people to use alternative products to plastic that will help reduce pollution. In light of the harm plastics can cause, its usage should be reduced. To mark the day, UN Environment Programme released a one-minute video on Youtube. It was captioned, “Let’s do better to #beatplasticpollution this World Environment Day 2023.”

Ivory Coast will host World Environment Day celebrations in 2023. A statement on the United Nations website described World Environment Day as the largest global platform for environmental public outreach.

Significance

Observing World Environment Day has a significant impact because the main objective is to increase awareness about taking measures to protect the environment worldwide.

In March 2022, 175 UN member countries signed a resolution adopted by the UN Environment Assembly to eliminate plastic pollution. This has helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions from plastic production, use, and disposal. A legally binding agreement is expected in 2024. The agreement will include measures to reduce single-use plastics, increase recycling and waste management, and promote the use of sustainable alternatives to plastic.

History has shown that protecting the environment is essential to our physical and mental well-being. It is imperative to remember that the environment is a shared responsibility and that we all need to take action to make a difference. Everyone can contribute to preserving and improving the environment, no matter how small.

