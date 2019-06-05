World Environment Day 2019: UN warns of dangers of air pollution; messages calling for action flood Twitter

World Environment Day, celebrated annually on 5 June is an initiative that the United Nations launched in an attempt to effectively combat problems of environmental degradation. Every year, the UN marks a different focus to commemorate the day. The country hosting the main event for the year chooses the theme for World Environment day.

India hosted 2018's World Environment Day and centered the occasion on tackling the widespread use of plastic with the theme 'Beat Plastic Pollution'. This year, China took over the task, choosing 'Beat Air Pollution' as the theme.

The main scheduled event for this year is the 'Mask Challenge'. With this event, the UN has urged individuals around the world to choose an action that they will undertake to reduce air pollution, photograph themselves performing the task while wearing a mask and then share the image on social media, tagging other organisations or individuals they wish to get involved in the challenge. Besides this, many other smaller teams and individuals are also carrying out projects to contribute to the cause on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The UN began to observe World Environment Day in 1974 and the initiative has been effective ever since. On the occasion this year, prominent personalities from various fields, besides myriads of social media users, share their views on Twitter and urge others to contribute to the initiative.

"People all around this precious planet are celebrating its beauty and taking action to improve it on 5 June," the United Nations tweeted.

People all around this precious planet are celebrating its beauty and taking action to improve it on 5 June. Thanks to @Twitter for adding to the experience with these emojis for #WorldEnvironmentDay

➕#BeatAirPollution pic.twitter.com/dSJV2Dtwhe — UN Environment (@UNEnvironment) June 4, 2019

"9 out of 10 people worldwide are exposed to air pollutants that exceed @WHO air quality guidelines. This is lowering life expectancy & damaging economies across the planet." -- @antonioguterres' call to #BeatAirPollution on #WorldEnvironmentDay: https://t.co/a4ne2nWXjZ pic.twitter.com/KQLOw2iMPq — United Nations (@UN) June 5, 2019

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, along with a number of Union ministers and famous personalities, tweeted on World Environment Day.

माता भूमिः पुत्रोऽहं पृथिव्याः। Our Planet and Environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet. Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future. pic.twitter.com/3V7yLD3d8U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reaffirm our commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet. Living in harmony with nature is a part of the Indian ethos. India is committed to addressing climate change and bequeathing a greener, eco-friendly habitat to our children #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 5, 2019

UN General-Secretary Antonio Guteress also shared an important message on World Environment Day: "Air pollution kills 7 million people every year, hurts child development, damages economies and contributes to the global climate emergency."

Air pollution kills 7 million people every year, hurts child development, damages economies and contributes to the global climate emergency. On #WorldEnvironmentDay & every day, everyone can help #BeatAirPollution and take #ClimateAction. https://t.co/51XP03wAmg pic.twitter.com/1uYev2Ntxz — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 5, 2019

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar planted a sapling to do his bit on the day.

Deepening the commitment of #TeamMEA to make our planet cleaner and greener EAM @DrSJaishankar and MoS @VMBJP planted a sapling at JNB on the occasion of #WorldEnvironmentDay@moefcc pic.twitter.com/grrmYnXNr5 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 5, 2019

On #WorldEnvironmentDay today, let us take a firm pledge to protect nature & environment by saving energy, water, reducing use of disposable plastics, promoting reusable materials, planting saplings & reducing dependence on fossil fuels by adopting re-newables #BeatAirPollution pic.twitter.com/W7POP6QsWL — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) June 5, 2019

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik made a number of sand sculptures at a beach in Puri, Odisha, to commemorate World Environment Day.

CM @Dev_Fadnavis attends a program on the eve of #WorldEnvironmentDay organised by Department of Environment, GoM and MPCB in Mumbai this evening. Aditya Thackeray, Ministers Ramdas Kadam, Pravin Pote Patil were present. pic.twitter.com/u19NdSqcYl — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 4, 2019

A better future is assured by a better environment. On this #WorldEnvironmentDay let us pledge to combine our efforts and contribute towards making India pollution free, promote eco-friendly technology & help mother earth recover by increasing the green cover. pic.twitter.com/JNVmMQGOc2 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 5, 2019

Mahatma Gandhi said: Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs,but not every man's greed. On #WorldEnvironmentDay let's pledge to follow such tenets of our Father of the Nation in letter & spirit and save earth from over exploitation@UNEnvironment ⁦⁦@moefcc⁩ pic.twitter.com/qHIjrdD5S9 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 5, 2019

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who also took the lead for a UN-initiated project in Mumbai, tweeted:

Happy and honoured to be a voice for @UNinIndia @moefcc and @bhamlafoundatio in spreading awareness regarding air pollution. This #WorldEnvironmentDay let's pledge to make a difference. https://t.co/elISY8xClD — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) May 29, 2019

"Air Pollution is a silent killer claiming millions of lives every year," Akshay Kumar said.

Air Pollution is a silent killer claiming millions of lives every year. On #WorldEnvironmentDay lets all come together and pledge to do our bit to improve the quality of air. #HawaAaneDehttps://t.co/iwx2tXvhPC — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2019

World Environment Day is the UN's principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment.