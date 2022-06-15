World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022: All you need to know about theme, history and significance

This special day was launched at the United Nations by the World Health Organization and the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is annually observed on 15 June. The day aims to draw attention to the impact of elder abuse. It also highlights how the abuse is perpetuated and what can be done to combat it.

For those who are unaware, elder abuse is defined by the United Nations as "a single, or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust which causes harm or distress to an older person”. It is often carried out by people close to the person, such as their family members or caretakers.

Elder abuse can be physical, social, financial, psychological or sexual in nature. It also includes mistreatment and neglect. According to World Health Organization (WHO), nearly one in six people over the age of 60 suffer from abuse; meaning nearly 141 million people globally are affected.

Theme:

The theme for WEAAD is - Building Strong Support for Elders.

As per the official website, WEAAD coincides with two important events this year. The first event is the commencement of the United Nations Decade of Healthy Ageing. It marks the beginning of ten years of sustained collaboration with diverse stakeholders on helping older people, their families and communities.

The second event highlights the 20th milestone of the Second World Assembly on Ageing. It also includes the fourth review and appraisal of the implementation of the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing (MIPAA). These events will provide a chance to generate renewed momentum for action to advance the ageing agenda.

History and Significance:

This special day was launched at the United Nations by the World Health Organization and the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse. The main objective of this day is to give an opportunity for communities to promote a better understanding of elder abuse across the globe. It also raises awareness about the cultural, social, economic and demographic factors that lead to abuse of older generations.