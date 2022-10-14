World Egg Day 2022: Here are 6 quick and easy-to-make egg recipes

Eggs are everyone’s favourite and they are enjoyed in all forms – whether baked or boiled. Egg dishes are gobbled up in a matter of minutes. Their versatility makes them a hit and one of the most widely used ingredients. If you are an egg lover, you must gear up for the World Egg Day that is celebrated every year on the second Friday of October. This year, the day falls on 14 October. What better way to mark the day than by eating eggs. Still deciding on what you should make? Well we are here with some quick recipes that will surely be a treat to your taste buds:

1. Mug Omelette: Everyone knows that eggs are delicious, but it is also one of the quickest ingredients when we are short of time. Mug Omelette is very easy and one of the ideal go-to breakfast recipes that can be prepared in less than 10 minutes.

2. Fried Egg Sandwich: Fried egg sandwich makes for the perfect breakfast recipe that can be enhanced by using a mayo.

3. Egg roll: Chapathi egg roll is a very healthy snack that is filling and can be made quickly using leftover chapatis. Crispy, crunchy, and utterly delicious egg rolls are a perfect choice if you are looking for a quick snack.

4. Pasta Carbonara: Made with loads of egg yolks, cheese and pasta, pasta carbonara is a must on your list if you are looking for quick egg recipes. This involves boiling the pasta and mixing egg yolk into it.

5. Egg Muffin: Egg Muffin is a recipe that you should make on busy mornings. It consists of lean meat and fresh veggies. Make it more tempting by adding the flavours of your choice.

6. Egg Tacos: When it comes to egg recipes for breakfast, this one has to be your favourite. If you are a taco fan, try this epic Egg Tacos and have a wonderful day ahead. These tacos are made with breakfast potatoes, cheesy eggs, and pickled onions.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.