World Economic Forum 2023: 'Record FDI shows faith in India,' says Deepak Bagla

Davos: India has set a new record with foreign direct investments of USD 523 billion in the last eight years, which amounts to nearly 40 percent of total India-bound funds flow in last 22 years, as per data according to Invest India.

This is a testimony to foreign investors’ trust in the country’s leadership and the way India is moving forward, said Deepak Bagla, chief executive officer and managing director of Invest India.

In an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol at the The World Economic Forum 2023 annual meeting, held in Swiss ski resort town Davos, Bagla mentioned India is well-positioned in the global economic scenario and has a large presence across global investment community.

“India’s presence on their (global) forums and round tables and discussions is probably the highest from any other country,” he said. “This growing strength of India and the growing acknowledgement of India’s leadership is what is very well getting reflected.”

Bagla mentioned infrastructure, startups, and innovation as the pillars on which India is working to acquire global investments.

“The global investor communities’ trust in India’s future is well borne by the kind of attention and response to India’s presence here (Davos) is being magnified,” Bagla explained. “… our ability to create capital absorption projects for the global investor is also now on the increase.”

Talking about startups and unicorns in India, Bagla mentioned India is witnessing large number of investments and startups given the businesses’ ability to create successful business models.

Amid global concerns such as the Russia-Ukraine war, record inflation, climate-linked disasters, Bagla remains concerned on how India can sustain investments and provide a more inclusive environment to global investors.

