World Digestive Health Day 2022: 6 home remedies to improve digestion

To create more awareness about the importance of a healthy digestive system, World Digestive Health Day is marked on 29 May

We all know the importance of maintaining a healthy digestive system. The digestive system helps in breaking down nutrients into small parts that can be absorbed by the body for energy, growth and cell repair. We cannot ignore the important role played by this system in maintaining our immunity and general well-being. To create more awareness about the importance of a healthy digestive system, World Digestive Health Day is marked.

The day also draws attention to what more can be done to improve the body's digestive capabilities. On the occasion of World Digestive Health Day today, 29 May, lets have a look at some of the homemade remedies that help to improve digestion:

1. Avoid overeating:

We often binge eat at some point in time. Binge eating, especially fast food, puts a burden on our digestive system because it often contains preservatives that harm the gut microbiota, causing various diseases including Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), and malignancies in the long run.

2. Drink Mint Tea:

Mint tea is often considered to be an effective home remedy for nausea and indigestion. Researchers believe that it helps to relieve the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and also lessens stomach ache.

3. Drink Lemon Juice:

Drink some lemon juice or add a pinch of baking soda in warm water to improve your digestion.

4. Chew your food well:

Chew your food well because digestion begins right inside the mouth. The enzymes that help in digesting your food are present in your saliva. When we eat slowly and chew our food well, these enzymes get enough time to break down food particles and send signals to the gut to prepare for the incoming food.

5. Include curd and buttermilk in your meals:

Include foods like curd and buttermilk in your diet, since they contain good bacteria that help to improve the process of digestion.

6. Consume carrom seeds

Boil some carrom seeds in water and drink the mixture to increase your body's digestive capabilities.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.