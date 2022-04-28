World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022: Theme, significance and all you need to know

This day was declared by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to focus on preventing occupational accidents and diseases globally

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work is celebrated every year on 28 April and aims to prevent occupational accidents and diseases. The day focuses on promoting a culture of safety and health.

What is its significance?

Most of us spend a considerable amount of time at our workplace, which is why it becomes important to maintain healthy standards there so as to avoid any kind of mis-happening at work. To create awareness among people about occupational accidents, World Day for Safety and Health at Work is observed.

This day was declared by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to focus on preventing occupational accidents and diseases globally. It is basically an awareness-raising campaign that highlights the emerging trends in occupational safety and health.

What is the objective behind the celebration?

The main aim is to draw international attention on the magnitude of the issue so as to promote a healthy work culture and reduce work-related deaths and injuries.

The day also marks the International Commemoration Day for Dead and Injured Workers which is organised all around the world by the trade union movement since 1996. ILO publishes a booklet as well and disseminates information on this issue.

World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022: What is the theme?

The theme set for this year's World Day for Safety and Health at Work is ‘Act together to build a positive safety and health culture’.

This theme focuses on encouraging workplaces to foster a strong work health and safety culture where everyone contributes to a safe and healthy work environment.

How is the day celebrated?

On 28 April, different organisations including the United Nations, ILO, communities, government bodies and individuals who are advocating for better health at workplace unite together to promote an international campaign of World Day for Safety and Health at Work.