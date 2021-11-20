World Children's Day 2021: From history, celebrations to theme, all you need to know

The theme for World Children’s Day 2021 is ‘A Better Future for Every Child’

Every year, World Children’s Day is celebrated on 20 November to promote a feeling of togetherness among children and to create awareness around children’s welfare.

World Children’s Day also lays emphasis on the importance of child rights and building a better future for them as they are our leaders of tomorrow.

History of World Children's Day:

The Day was first observed in the year 1954 on 14 December by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The date of 20 November is deemed significant, as, on this day in 1959, the UNGA adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. On 20 November, 1989, UNGA also adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Hence, the UNGA urged other countries to observe this day globally on 20 November to promote the rights of children, international togetherness and support the well-being of children.

Significance:

World Children’s Day creates an understanding of how societies, communities and nations play an important part in creating a safe haven for children. This day advocates dialogue around child rights, child safety, exploitation and discrimination. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has also worked on campaigns to bridge the digital divide in education amongst children in view of the global coronavirus pandemic situation.

Many such issues with diverse goals that concern a child’s development are raised, such as promoting gender equality and raising awareness about the mental health of children. Campaigns are also carried out in order to safeguard and improve the well-being of children.

Celebrations this year:

UNICEF began a #GoBlue campaign as part of World Children’s Day in order to highlight the rights of children and to talk about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the lives of children. The global body will also hold a session on 20 November where the re-opening of schools will be discussed, along with talking about child rights.

Taking part in the #GoBlue campaign, India illuminated some of its iconic monuments with blue lights. The Qutub Minar and Rashtrapati Bhavan were lit up with blue lights on the eve of World Children’s Day.

Other parliament buildings like the North Block and South Block were also lit up in the capital city of India.

Theme:

The theme for World Children’s Day 2021 is ‘A Better Future for Every Child’. The theme is being observed in accordance to the global coronavirus pandemic which has affected the rights of every child. Climate change, educational divide and mental health issues have also taken a toll on children during the pandemic.

This year’s theme urges children and young people to raise their voices on issues that matter to their generation and also calls adults to understand and contribute towards creating a better future.