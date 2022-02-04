World Cancer Day 2022: A look at the early symptoms you should not ignore

Unexplained weight loss and fever are among the early signs of cancer. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally

World Cancer Day falls on 4 February annually. The day is marked to raise awareness about the deadly disease and its impact on human life.

The day, which was started by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), aims to educate the public about the symptoms of cancer and how early detection and lifestyle changes can prevent deaths in many cases.

Cancer is considered to be the second leading cause of death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the health agency, an estimated 9.6 million people died from the disease in 2018 alone.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, there are some early warning signs of cancer that people should never ignore. These symptoms are crucial in the early detection of the disease and may save someone’s life. Here are some symptoms people should not take lightly:

1. Fever: A fever is normally a symptom of cold and flu. However, if it has certain recurring characteristics, then fever could be a possible sign of cancer. These signs include night sweats, no other signs of infection in the body and fever happening mostly at night.

2. Pain: Persistent pain that has no underlying cause can be a symptom of cancer. Cancer causes pain in several ways either through infecting other parts of the body from its original area, through a mass or tumour pushing on other parts of the body, or certain chemical releases by the infected part.

3. Skin changes: Visible changes in the skin such as yellowing of the fingertips or eyes, which give a jaundiced look to the body, can indicate cancer. Furthermore, changes in moles, either in size or colour can also be a symptom. If a mole on your body develops irregular borders or has jagged edges, consult a doctor soon.

4. Unexplained weight loss: Loss of weight for no discernable reason can be an early sign of the deadly disease. Consult a doctor immediately if this happens.

5. Constant fatigue: If you experience persistent fatigue without any known reason, then it could be an early symptom of cancer. Extreme fatigue that does not go away, coupled with the loss of appetite is a cause for concern.

By being vigilant about these early signs, people can help medical professionals diagnose the disease and even death due to cancer.

