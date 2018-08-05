World Breastfeeding Week: Take this quiz to test your knowledge about its health benefits, global statistics

An estimated 78 million babies — or three out of five — worldwide are not breastfed within the first hour of life which puts them at higher risk of death and diseases and lowers their chances of meeting physical and mental growth standards, according to a new UNICEF and WHO report.

However, India has made some progress within a decade from 2005-15 and has doubled breastfeeding initiation in the first hour of birth. But the early initiation rates were found significantly lower among newborns delivered by caesarean section in the country.

With inputs from IANS