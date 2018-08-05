You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

World Breastfeeding Week: Take this quiz to test your knowledge about its health benefits, global statistics

World Sunil Dhavala Aug 05, 2018 20:14:18 IST

An estimated 78 million babies — or three out of five — worldwide are not breastfed within the first hour of life which puts them at higher risk of death and diseases and lowers their chances of meeting physical and mental growth standards, according to a new UNICEF and WHO report.

However, India has made some progress within a decade from 2005-15 and has doubled breastfeeding initiation in the first hour of birth. But the early initiation rates were found significantly lower among newborns delivered by caesarean section in the country.

The World Breastfeeding Week began on 1 August, and will end on 7 August. Take this quiz to know how much you know about it.

With inputs from IANS


Updated Date: Aug 05, 2018 20:14 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores