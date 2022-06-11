World Blood Donor Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

The day honours the crucial contribution that voluntary, unpaid blood donors make to national health systems

World Blood Donor Day is observed every year on 14 June to spread awareness about the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion. The day honours the crucial contribution that voluntary, unpaid blood donors make to national health systems.

Blood and blood-related products are significant needs for many patients like women suffering from bleeding associated with pregnancy and childbirth, children suffering from anaemia due to malaria and malnutrition, victims of trauma, emergencies, disasters and accidents, and people with blood and bone marrow disorders, inherited disorders of haemoglobin and immune-deficiency conditions. The day marks an opportunity to call to action governments and national health authorities to provide adequate resources to manage access to blood and the transfusion of those who require it.

World Blood Donor Day 2022 Theme:

The slogan for the World Blood Donor Day 2022 is “Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives”. The theme is decided by WHO to highlight the roles that voluntary blood donations play in saving lives and enhancing solidarity within communities.

History of World Blood Donor Day:

World Blood Donor Day marks the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner who was born on 14 June 1868. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for his immense contribution to health science by discovering the ABO blood group system. In 2004, WHO celebrated World Blood Donor Day for the first time to encourage all nations to recognise blood donors for their selfless efforts in saving people’s lives.

Significance of World Blood Donor Day:

This year, Mexico is the host country for the global event. They will hold the event through their National Blood Centre on 14 June 2022. The necessity for blood is universal and there are many low and middle-income countries experiencing blood shortage nowadays. World Blood Donor Day is an initiative taken by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to support national blood transfusion services, and blood donor organisations in strengthening and expanding their voluntary blood donor programmes by reinforcing the national and local campaigns.