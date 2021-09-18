World Bamboo Day 2021: All you need to know about day observed to conserve and promote bamboo industry

The day is marked by the World Bamboo Organisation, which aims to protect natural resources and the environment at large. The organisation also intends to ensure sustainable utilisation of bamboo

Every year on 18 September the World Bamboo Day is observed across the globe. The day is marked to raise awareness around the world for the conservation and promotion of the bamboo industry as well as of bamboo plantation.

This special day is marked by the World Bamboo Organisation (WBO), which aims to protect natural resources and the environment at large. The organisation also intends to ensure sustainable utilisation of bamboo, as well as promote traditional uses for economic development of local communities.

Bamboo has many uses like food, biofuel, furniture, fabrics and so on. Moreover, the cultivation of bamboo is also very important to sustain the requirements. The most amazing part about bamboos is that they are hardly required to be replanted.

History:

The World Bamboo Day was created by Kamesh Salam in the year 2009 at the 8th World Bamboo Congress held in Bangkok. He was the former president of the World Bamboo Organisation.

Since 2009, WBO has been celebrating International Bamboo Day to increase the awareness of bamboo in the world. In order to generate awareness about promoting the bamboo industry, 18 September was marked as the World Bamboo Day.

To mark the occasion this year, the World Bamboo Organisation is launching a new hashtag called #PlantBamboo.

Here are some facts about bamboos:

- This tree which come from the grass family, is known as a poor man’s timber and green gold.

- It grows fast and requires low maintenance. The plant also has versatile potential.

- Bamboo is commonly used for making incense sticks, mats and paper.

- There are 110 different species of bamboo found in North East India.

- Along with its uses, bamboo also has environmental benefits. It can be planted to reclaim degraded sites and wastelands. This tree plays an important role in water and soil conservation.