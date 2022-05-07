World Athletics Day 2022: From history to celebrations, all you need to know

The day is a part of a project named ‘Athletics for a Greater World’ which was initiated by World Athletics, formerly known as International Amateur Athletics Federations (IAAF)

World Athletics Day is celebrated every year to spread awareness among youth and children regarding the importance of sports and fitness. The day is a part of a project named ‘Athletics for a Greater World’ which was initiated by World Athletics, formerly known as International Amateur Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Date:

World Athletics Day is celebrated in the month of May. However, the date varies with the years and every year World Athletics, finalises a certain date to mark the day of celebration around the globe. According to the organisation, the day will be commemorated on 7 May. This year. Kids' Athletics Day will also be celebrated on 7 May by the organisation.

Athletics is an exclusive category of competitive sports consisting of running, jumping, swimming, throwing and walking. By entering the world of Athletics, youngsters develop certain qualities like teamwork, leadership, self-confidence, and self-discipline.

The main aim behind celebrating the day is to make sports an integral part of society and keep everyone healthy and fit. World Athletics organises various sporting events and competitions for people of every age group across the world.

History of World Athletics Day:

World Athletics Day was first launched in 1996 by Primo Nebiolo who was the then-president of the International Amateur Athletics Foundation. Nebiolo proposed that participation in sports can lead us to build a healthier society.

Since then, World Athletics sponsors the day to focus on sportsmanship and fitness. The theme for the first World Athletics Day was based on the Centennial edition of the Olympic Games in Atlanta.

IAAF was founded in Sweden on 17 July 1912 by 17 national athletic federations as the international governing body for the field of athletics. The organisation, which looks after issues such as standardised technical equipment and list of official world records, changed its name to World Athletics in 2019.

Objectives:

To establish a link between sports, youth and environmental conservation throughout the world.

To promote athletics as a primary part of sports in educational institutions.

To educate general people about the importance of sports in daily life.

To educate people on how sports play a key role in health and fitness.

Celebrations:

On the day, schools and colleges around the world organise different sporting events. Many camps and exhibitions are held to highlight the importance of physical activities for children. From running to shot-put, many competitions take place to increase interest in athletics among the youth.