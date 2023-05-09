World at 'turning point', 'real war unleashed against Russia': Vladimir Putin in Victory Day speech
Vladimir Putin further said Russia must defend itself from 'international terrorism' as he blamed the West for sparking war in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is embroiled in a “real war” with the West. In his Victory Day speech at Moscow’s Red Square, the Russian president said that the conflict in Ukraine has placed the global community “at a breaking point”.
Putin further said that Russia must defend itself from “international terrorism” as he blamed the West for sparking war in Ukraine.
“Today civilisation is once again at a decisive turning point… A real war has been unleashed against our Motherland,” Putin said during his 10-minute speech as he invoked the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II.
West sowing hatred & Russophobia
Surrounded by a number of post-Soviet leaders during the parade, Putin accused Western leaders of “sowing hatred and Russophobia”.
Putin, in his speech, insisted that the West’s “untamed ambitions, arrogance and impunity” are to blamed for the conflict.
Future of Russia ‘rests’ on soldiers
Putin said the future of Russia “rests on” soldiers fighting in Ukraine.
Addressing the Russian troops, some of whom were present at the Victory Day parade, Putin said: “There is nothing more important now than your combat effort.”
Russia scraps traditional fly-past
Russia scrapped the traditional fly-past at the Victory Day parade on Tuesday due to security concerns following a daring drone attack on the Kremlin last week.
Last year, authorities scrapped the fly-past, citing weather conditions.
Meanwhile, reports said that for the first time in years, at least 21 Russian cities cancelled 9 May military parades. Authorities have also scrapped plans to hold so-called “Immortal Regiment” marches in which people are seen carrying photos of veterans or family members who died in World War II.
Some speculated, however, that the reason for cancelling Immortal Regiment marches was the fact that Russians might bring portraits of relatives who died in Ukraine to those processions, illustrating the scale of Russia’s losses in the drawn-out conflict.
Russia launches cruise missiles across Ukraine
Russia unleashed a barrage of cruise missiles on Ukraine overnight into Tuesday, hours before Victory Day celebrations began in Moscow.
The Kremlin’s forces launched 25 missiles — eight Kalibr cruise missiles and 17 from strategic aircraft — overnight in a wave of attacks across Ukraine, the Russia’s air force said, adding that its air defence had successfully destroyed 23 of them.
With inputs from agencies
