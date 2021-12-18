World Arabic Language Day 2021: All you need to know about significance, history and theme

Arabic first emerged in the northwest Arabian Peninsula, with very early manifestations of the language dating back to as early as the 8th century BCE.

World Arabic Language Day is observed on 18 December to honour the Arabic language, which is spoken by over 400 million people globally. The day has been celebrated since 2012 to mark the adoption of Arabic as the sixth official language of the United Nations by the UN General Assembly on 18 December, 1973.

History of Arabic language

Arabic first emerged in the northwest Arabian Peninsula, with very early manifestations of the language dating back to as early as 8th century BCE. It is a member of the Semitic family of languages, which also includes Aramaic and Hebrew. The various dialects are spoken by nomads in the region, and the migration of these groups throughout the Arabian Peninsula led to the further development of Arabic as a language.

The spread of Islam across the region also helped in Arabic becoming more widely spoken.

Significance:

Arabic is one of the most widely spoken languages on the globe, and has been the daily medium of communication for millions of people for centuries.

The language has been immensely useful in promoting and enabling interactions between varied cultures from the Horn of Africa to the Indian coast.

The role of Arabic has been crucial in terms of disseminating ancient Greek and Roman scientific and philosophical knowledge to Renaissance Europe. The city of Baghdad was one of the most renowned centres for sciences and astronomy from the 8th century onwards, and due to this, Arabic became one of the main languages for studying the sciences.

The language has given rise to a "fascinating aesthetic", as per the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in fields such as music, architecture, literature and philosophy.

Theme:

This year, the theme of the World Arabic Language Day is “Arabic Language, a bridge between civilisations”. The theme aims to highlight the importance of the language in connecting people, and knowledge systems, throughout history.

The theme reflects the role of Arabic as a connector between civilisations and its role in building peace and enhancing dialogue.