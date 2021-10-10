World Anti-Doping Agency revokes approval of Moscow anti-doping lab
World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Saturday announced that it has revoked approval of the Russian national anti-doping laboratory in Moscow to handle blood sample analysis
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced Saturday that its executive committee has revoked the "approved" status for the Russian national anti-doping laboratory in Moscow to handle blood sample analysis.
WADA said the committee voted Friday to endorse a disciplinary committee recommendation to strip the Moscow lab of handling blood samples for failing to comply with International Standard for Laboratories (ISL) regulations and its Code of Ethics.
The Moscow lab, which was already provisionally suspended since January 2020, was notified of the decision, which keeps it ineligible to carry out any work related to the analysis of blood samples in connection with athlete biological passports or any anti-doping analysis for organizations compliant with WADA's code.
The lab can appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 21 days of its receipt of the decision.
Following last year's provisional suspension, the disciplinary committee was required to make a recommendation to the WADA executive committee regarding the lab's status for blood work in athlete biological passports.
The committee study was delayed until CAS rendered a decision last December in a lab appeal. WADA requested to reopen the revocation disciplinary proceedings in January.
WADA said that based on documents provided by the parties, the committee found lab personnel manipulation of data was "detrimental to the anti-doping program" and a serious violation that justified the revocation of accreditation.
also read
Russia holds its first Royal Wedding in a century; aristocrats from across Europe flock for lavish ceremony
Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov, 40, and his Italian fiance Rebecca Virginia Bettarini, 39, were wed at Saint Isaac's cathedral in the former imperial capital Saint Petersburg.
Russian film crew prepares for launch to ISS, strives to make first film in space
Veteran Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actor Yulia Peresild and film producer Klim Shipenko will travel to the International Space Station on Tuesday to film segments for the movie Challenge -- the first feature film set in space.
NATO secretary-general slams Russia, says accreditation of officials withdrawn due to 'malign activities'
NATO also reduced the number of positions that Russia can accredit people for from 20 to 10