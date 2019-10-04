World Animal Day 2019: Here is all you need to know about why it is celebrated, and how countries across the world commemorate it

World Animal Day is internationally celebrated every year on 4 October, on the feast day of Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, to educate humans about how their actions impact animals and create awareness about the protection of animals all over the world.

According to the World Animal Day website, the motto of the day is, "To raise the status of animals in order to improve welfare standards around the globe. Building the celebration of World Animal Day unites the animal welfare movement, mobilising it into a global force to make the world a better place for all animals."

"Through increased awareness and education we can create a world where animals are always recognised as sentient beings and full regard is always paid to their welfare," the website added.

This day is celebrated in many different ways in every country, irrespective of the differences in nationality, religion, faith or political ideology.

For eg, this year, the following programmes are being conducted all over the globe to raise awareness and celebrate World Animal Day:

"One World, One Love" art exhibition to draw attention to animals in Taiwan; Free Anti-Rabies vaccination camp In Sarangkot, Nepal; several events to mark the day in Philippines; Sri Lanka celebrating the same by giving a sneak peek of animal caring to children; an event named 'Show Mercy To The Working Horses' in Dhaka, Bangladesh; various awareness programmes organised by People For Animals in India; and several others across Africa, North and South America, Australia and Europe.

In India, the head warden of Tihar prison in New Delhi, has been carrying out inspirational work. Yogendra has been trying to protect bird species in Tihar and Mandoli Jails for several years, and he has now set up a hospital in his home for the treatment of injured animals and birds. Yogendra spends 20 percent of his money in this service, according to Hindustan

World Animal Day was initiated by cynologist Heinrich Zimmermann. He organized the first World Animal Day on 24 March, 1925 at the Sport Palace in Berlin, Germany. The date for the same was moved to 4 October in 1929.

Today, World Animal Day is led and sponsored by UK-based animal welfare charity, Naturewatch Foundation.

On the occasion of the same, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sadhguru, and the Mumbai unit of Congress took to Twitter to commemorate the international day.

A true Punjabi loves animals. Our animals are part of our families. We raise them with love, treat them with respect & even talk to them. On #WorldAnimalDay, let us tell the world to learn the art of peaceful co-existence from us. pic.twitter.com/1wrEDlmdGL — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) October 4, 2019

Every worm, every insect, every animal is working for the ecological well being of the planet. Only we humans, who claim to be the most intelligent species here, are not doing that. -Sg #WorldAnimalDay #CauveryCalling — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) October 4, 2019

Gandhi ji said that we can judge the way a nation treats its people by watching the way it treats its animals. This World Animal Day let us treat the animals in our environment with greater love and care.#WorldAnimalDay pic.twitter.com/vK0VxjFww1 — Mumbai Congress (@INCMumbai) October 4, 2019

Internationally renowned organisations like National Geographic, Australia Zoo also spoke about the importance of saving our wildlife and protecting them from extinction.

If you could spend the rest of your life dedicated to saving one species from extinction, which would it be? #WorldAnimalDay https://t.co/8iBMMrWaLy — National Geographic (@NatGeo) October 4, 2019

Today marks both #WorldAnimalDay and #InternationalZookeeperDay 💚 We are paying tribute to the original Wildlife Warriors, Steve & Terri Irwin. Together they built #AustraliaZoo into the resort for wildlife that it is today. We are proud to follow in their footsteps🐊 pic.twitter.com/NnxqKYdTKz — Australia Zoo (@AustraliaZoo) October 3, 2019

World Animal Day is an opportunity to commemorate our love and respect for animals. It gives us a chance to do something special to highlight their importance in the world. It unites the animal welfare movement and helps transform the betterment of animals' lives into a global force for change.