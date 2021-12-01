World AIDS Day 2021: Precautions to prevent transmission of HIV while engaging in sexual activity

Some common ways through which HIV spreads are unprotected sex (sex without a condom or HIV medicine) or through sharing a piece of injection equipment with an HIV-positive patient.

World AIDS Day is observed on 1 December every year to raise awareness about Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) which is a major public health issue. The day was first observed in the year 1988 and is an opportunity for people to unite in fighting against the virus, supporting those living with HIV, and knowing facts on how to protect themselves.

Some common ways through which HIV spreads are unprotected sex (sex without a condom or HIV medicine) or through sharing a piece of injection equipment with an HIV-positive patient.

If you are living with HIV, you can engage in sexual activity by taking precautions to prevent transmission through these methods: