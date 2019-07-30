World Against Trafficking in persons 2019: Background, significance and theme of campaign to counter global crime

World Day Against Trafficking in persons 2019 | In 2013, the UN General Assembly designated 30 July as the World Day against Trafficking in Persons and declared that it was necessary to observe such a day to "raise awareness of the situation of victims of human trafficking and for the promotion and protection of their rights."

A global crime to which no country is immune to, human trafficking is a crime that exploits women, children and men for several purposes including forced labour and sex.

According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), since 2003, around 225,000 victims of trafficking have been detected worldwide.

Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, took to Twitter on the occasion to say,"We must do more to bring criminals to justice, and help victims rebuild their lives."

Human trafficking is a heinous crime happening all around us. The victims - 30% of which are children - are subject to forced labour, sexual exploitation and other forms of abuse. We must do more to bring criminals to justice, and help victims rebuild their lives. pic.twitter.com/G0eul4LDPF — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 30, 2019

Background

There is no country which is not hit by human trafficking. Traffickers from across the world have targeted women and girls. Thirty-five percent of detected victims of trafficking for forced labour are female. In a conflict zone, the situation becomes even more grave with armed groups exploiting civilians and traffickers forcibly targeting displaced people.

According to the 2018 UNODC Global Report on Trafficking in Persons, the share of people trafficked in their own country has recently doubled to 58 percent of all detected victims.

Bangladesh has ranked in the Tier 2 Watch List as per the reports of the US Department of States for the third consecutive year. The country does not fully meet the minimum standards outlined in the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) of 2000, required to combat trafficking in persons, but has been making considerable efforts to do so by initiating National Plan of Action and initiating investigations.

Global action against human trafficking

Urging governments worldwide to take coordinated and consistent measures to defeat the menace, in 2010, the UN General Assembly adopted the Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons.

In order to boost development and strengthen security, the Plan calls absorbing the fight against human trafficking into the UN's broader programmes. The Plan has established a UN Voluntary Trust Fund for victims of trafficking, especially women and children.

Through grants to specialized NGOs, the Trust Fund facilitates effective, on-the-ground assistance and protection to victims of trafficking. The Trust Fund prioritizes victims coming from a context of armed conflict and those identified among large refugee and migration flows.

In September 2015, the world adopted the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and set goals and targets on trafficking in persons. Some of the goals are determined to put an end to trafficking and violence against children; as well as the need for measures against human trafficking and striving for the elimination of all forms of violence against and exploitation of women and girls.

Theme for 2019: Call your government to action

The theme for World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2019 is – "Human Trafficking: Call Your Government To Action". Despite many countries having national trafficking laws in place which are in line with the UN Trafficking in Persons Protocol, people continue to be trafficked.

Therefore, on the 2019 World Day World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, UNODC is focusing on highlighting the importance of Government action in the interest of victims of trafficking. "But the call to action is not only to Governments, we encourage everyone to take action to prevent this heinous crime," said United Nations.