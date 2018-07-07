Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Working groups on denuclearization set up by U.S.'s Pompeo and North Koreans - report

World Reuters Jul 07, 2018 07:05:46 IST

Working groups on denuclearization set up by U.S.'s Pompeo and North Koreans - report

(Reuters) - U.S. and North Korean officials have set up working groups to deal with “nitty gritty stuff” including validation of efforts to achieve denuclearization, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Saturday, the second day of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Pyongyang.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Pompeo's discussions with North Korean officials included the repatriation of the remains of Americans who died in the Korean War in the 1950s in addition to denuclearization issues, according to a pool report by reporters accompanying Pompeo.

Pompeo left the negotiations venue to make a secure phone call to update President Donald Trump on the talks, the report said.

(Writing by Mohammad Zargham in Washington)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 07:05 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores