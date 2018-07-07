Working groups on denuclearization set up by U.S.'s Pompeo and North Koreans - report

(Reuters) - U.S. and North Korean officials have set up working groups to deal with “nitty gritty stuff” including validation of efforts to achieve denuclearization, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Saturday, the second day of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Pyongyang.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Pompeo's discussions with North Korean officials included the repatriation of the remains of Americans who died in the Korean War in the 1950s in addition to denuclearization issues, according to a pool report by reporters accompanying Pompeo.

Pompeo left the negotiations venue to make a secure phone call to update President Donald Trump on the talks, the report said.

(Writing by Mohammad Zargham in Washington)

