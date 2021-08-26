Women's Equality Day: Significance of event marked to remember 19th Amendment to the US Constitution

The event is marked to remember the 19th Amendment to the US constitution, which granted American women the right to vote in 1920

The Women’s Equality Day is observed in the United States every year on 26 August to mark the achieving advancement of women’s rights towards equality with men. The event is marked to remember the 19th Amendment to the US constitution, which granted American women the right to vote in 1920.

As the US marks the 101st anniversary of the amendment, here’s a look at why the date still remains so significant.

History of Women's Equality Day

Ratified in 1920, the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution prohibited the right to vote is denied to American citizens based on their gender.

The amendment was the culmination of a long, non-violent campaign by women to win the right to vote. The campaign began with the first women’s rights conference held in Seneca Falls, New York, in 1848.

“The right of citizens of United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex," the amendment stated. It also said that Congress would have the power to enforce this rule.

Five decades after the legislation came into place, the National Organization for Women (NOW) announced a “strike for equality,” a nationwide demonstration by women in favour of gaining equal rights.

In 1971 Rep. Bella Abzug requested the US Congress to mark 26 August as Women’s Equality Day in recognition of the continued efforts by women to achieve equality. Congress obliged, and in 1973 the official proclamation was issued under President Nixon.

Since then, every US President has issued a proclamation observing the occasion.

Significance of Women's Equality Day

The Women’s Equality Day marks both the advancement of women’s rights in one of the most advanced nations of the world as well as reminds its citizens of what more can be done to achieve true equality.

The day draws attention towards the struggle women have undertaken to gain political rights and remembers how far they have come after gaining the right to vote.