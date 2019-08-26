Women's Equality Day 2019: Here's why the day is commemorated across the United States every year

Women's Equality Day is celebrated in the US every year to commemorate the passage of the 19th Amendment, which states the prohibition of the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex, and which gave women the right to vote.

The Amendment was first introduced in 1878. It was first celebrated in 1973 and continues to be celebrated every year.

On 26 August, 1920, US Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby signed a proclamation at his own house in Washington, ending a struggle for the vote that started a century earlier.

During the civil war era, when several civil right movements like anti-slavery, moral movements were spread across the country, women played a major role in their revolutionising. But even then, they were still denied the right to vote. Following this, when women all over the country suffered inequality at the hands of white men, the Suffrage movement started, that led to the signing of that proclamation.

Today, the colour for Women's Equality Day is purple and is worn to show support. Here are some ways that you can wear purple to show solidarity:

Purple wristband: You can easily get a purple band and wear it on your wrist. There are bands that made out of latex, rubber, cloth, and woven threads that you can opt for.

Purple top/t-shirt: A purple top will seem apt for this day. You can print a 'women empowerment' quote on it or famous pictures like "we can do it" or "this is what a feminist looks like."

Purple ribbon: A simple strand of purple ribbon from a stationery shop/ decoration shop will be casual and funky as it is tied on the arms or the wrist.

Purple scarf: Wear a purple scarf either as a headband or around the neck for a chic look, all while supporting the cause.