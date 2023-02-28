'Women should not suffer in silence’: UK’s Labour Party launches plan to give menopausal workers right to work from home

London: Women undergoing menopause might achieve rights to work from home under the new plans announced by UK’s labour party.

Angela Rayer, Labour Party’s deputy leader, launched the policy on Tuesday saying that menopausal women should not “suffer in silence” and should instead be supported to “thrive in the workplace”.

The new plans will include flexible working hours, more breaks and paid time off for medical appointments.

The new rules, if applied, would also allow menopausal women to have more control over uniforms and more rights over temperature control in the workplace like being allowed to access a fan to cope with hot flashes.

Under a Labour government, all companies in UK will be required to submit an action plan describing the measures and adjustments they will make to accommodate menopausal women.

Companies will be allowed to set up their own rules to support women during menopause but at the same time will be expected to include measures like working from home and flexible work hours.

According to Telegraph, over one in 10 women in UK were forced to quit their jobs in 2022 due to menopause.

The research found that 14 per cent of women, while another 14 per cent had gone part-time and eight per cent did not apply for promotion.

“This is bad for women, bad for business and bad for our economy. Everyone should be supported to thrive at work. But all too often, women going through menopause are being let down,” said Rayer.

“I know from working with many incredible women how hard it is to get on at work every day, whilst battling severe symptoms including depression, joint pain and extreme fatigue. It happens in every workplace, but too often women suffer in silence,” she added.

NHS guidance for menopausal women

Last year, all women employees of the National Health Service (NHS) were allowed to work remotely if they experience symptoms of menopause.

The new plans meant that working women suffering from menopausal symptoms would be assigned “lighter duties” and have access to flexible work hours.

“Menopause is not a health condition, it’s a stage of life, and I want all women facing this transition in the NHS to have access to the right support to stay in and thrive at work,” said Amanda Pritchard, the head of NHS.

