Women, children among nine Pakistani pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia car crash

Riyadh: At least nine Pakistani Umrah pilgrims, including women and children, have died in a car accident in Saudi Arabia, according to ARY News, a Pakistani news outlet.

As per the report, nine Pakistani citizens died while five others sustained injuries in the road accident.

The accident took place near Al-Qasim area when the pilgrims were travelling to Riyadh from Medina after performing Umrah, reported ARY News.

The victims are said to be the residents of Nankana Sahib’s neighbouring villages Islamnagar and Chak 18. They were in Saudi Arabia on visit visas.

Recently, at least 20 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 injured after a bus crashed southwest of Saudi Arabia, Dubai-based Gulf News reported.

The bus hit a bridge, tipped over, and caught fire.

The accident, which occurred due to a brake failure, took place on the road joining Asir province and the city of Abha, Gulf News reported.

The victims were on their way to Mecca to conduct Umrah.

With inputs from agencies

