A woman’s tongue reportedly turned black and hairy due to a bizarre antibiotic reaction, which doctors perceived as a rare case. The woman’s face also turned grey and doctors said her tongue was covered with hair-like tastebuds, which were black and brown in colour and caused her immense pain.

The adverse reaction was because of a drug called minocycline, which has a wide range of usage – treating acne and pneumonia being the most common ones. The woman, who was suffering from rectal cancer, started to take minocycline to lessen the adverse effects of her chemotherapy after her treatment began 14 years ago in Japan, according to the British Medical Journal Case Reports.

100 mg/day of minocycline was received by the woman, currently in her sixties, daily to prevent panitumumab-induced skin lesions. However, she was down with a drug-induced black, hairy tongue (BHT) which can best be described as hyperpigmentation.

Doctors in the report said the woman’s skin was damaged due to minocycline, which has a tendency to turn black when oxidised and can lead to discolouration of the skin. “In this instance, the disease progression indicated that it was a side effect of minocycline,” the doctors said.

After doctors changed her medication and kept her away from minocycline, her health started to improve. It, however, was a slow process. It took six weeks for her facial skin discolouration and BHT to show signs of improvement.

The doctors, in their findings, classified this as a rare medical case and noted down important learnings.

Firstly, they advised the medical team to check the patient’s medication in case of hyperpigmentation. Secondly, the drug minocycline was identified as a possible cause of skin damage, black and hairy tongue along with hyperpigmentation in case of specific cases. And lastly, the doctors observed that a change of medication can bring the patient’s skin and tongue back to normalcy, but it may take time for the discolouration and skin damage to improve.

