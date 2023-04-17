One of the largest and deadliest Nazi concentration camps that bore witness to the Holocaust, Auschwitz saw the brutal murder of over 1 million people between 1939 and 1945. Located in Poland, the former Nazi concentration camp, which included several centres and subcamps, has been developed into the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum in a bid to honour the lives of those who were killed during the Holocaust. The place, which is visited by a number of tourists on a regular basis, is a reflection of the atrocities that were faced by Jewish people and evokes an immense amount of respect.

The museum authorities always ask visitors to maintain a respectful and dignified attitude toward the place. But a woman’s ‘inappropriate’ photoshoot has left Twitter users irked. The woman, who was seemingly a tourist, grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons as she posed ‘inappropriately’ in front of the museum gate. The woman can be seen sitting on the rail tracks and posing for the camera. Notably, these are the same tracks that were used by the Nazi officials to bring prisoners to the concentration camps.

As others present at the museum also noticed her weird antics, social media has also gone abuzz over the same.

Taking to Twitter, a user added a caption expressing her disappointment with the picture. “Today I had one of the most harrowing experiences of my life. Regrettably it didn’t seem everyone there found it quite so poignant,” she wrote.

In reaction to her post, many others also posted similar reactions. A user wrote, “When I was there, I seem to remember the guide asking people not to do this out of respect.”

Another one commented, “This woman is posing on a railroad track that brought hundreds of thousands to their murders. There is no nuance here.”

“Absolutely disgusting. When I went, people were taking selfies. So disrespectful,” an account remarked.

The museum while commenting on the post wrote, “Pictures can hold immense emotional & documentation value for visitors. Images help us remember. When coming to Auschwitz Museum, visitors should bear in mind that they enter the authentic site of the former camp where over 1 million people were murdered. Respect their memory.”

