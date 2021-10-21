Woman with tiny baby bump accused of faking pregnancy on social media, gives birth to daughter

TikTok influencer Sofia Cavacini (20) faced cruel comments from users, which was made public only recently

Social media influencers are well versed in sharing various details of their lives with their followers. The result is a symbiotic relationship in which fans eagerly wait for the latest updates from their favourite influencer's life. While the influencers too are happy to share personal details about their lives for more followers and likes.

However, this relationship is not always positive, as 20-year-old Sofia Cavacini recently found out. The TikTok influencer faced cruel comments from users, which was made public only recently, who accused her of faking pregnancy due to her small baby bump.

Cavacini shared regular updates on her pregnancy till the birth of her daughter in March this year. While the size of the baby bump varies for all women, this did not stop trolls from heaping accusations at the young influencer, accusing her of faking her pregnancy. Several users even speculated that Cavacini was just bloated instead of pregnant.

However, not all users were this aggressive towards the young mother. Several women joked that they looked just like Cavacini after finishing a massive lunch or dinner. Others shared personal stories of their own pregnancies, acknowledging that they did not show much either during the nine months they carried a baby.

The trolling stopped much later after Cavacini gave birth to her baby this year.

This is not the only such incident that has taken place in recent times. Earlier this year, social media users were left amazed after an influencer named Rebecca Hurley gave birth to twins. Hurley had a very small baby bump, so viewers or followers were not aware of her pregnancy.

A mother to five kids, Hurley often posted images of her baby bump on social media. People on internet were left amazed by the tiny size of her bump and wondered how twin children could fit in it. Several users jokingly wondered if she had manifested the second baby from thin air.

Hurley gave birth to identical twin girls, who were both healthy, weighing at two kilograms each. The woman joked that her tiny bump had hidden the babies completely.

