In a strange case of murder, a woman author who published her own book on ‘processing grief’ following her husband’s sudden death last year has now been accused of murdering him. The Utah woman identified as Kouri Darden was arrested on Monday for allegedly poisoning her husband, Eric Richins at their home in Kamas in March last year. As per the latest media reports, the mother of three is facing multiple charges including first-degree aggravated murder and three second-degree charges of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute. Notably, the incident is from 3 March 2022 when the police arrived at the couple’s house at around 3 in the night to find Eric lying dead at the foot of his bed. As per the court documents cited by ABC News, “life-saving measures were attempted, but he didn’t survive.”

The documents further also revealed that Eric Richins died due to a fentanyl overdose in his system, which was five times the lethal dosage of the drug.

The entire investigation

As per the court documents, Kouri Darden on the night of 3 March 2022 had called 911, stating that her husband was unresponsive and “cold to the touch.” The police after arriving found Eric Richins dead. While she claimed that she merely made him a mixed vodka drink, before finding him unresponsive a few hours later, the medical examiners found a significant amount of fentanyl in his system, that led to his death.

Upon this, the police obtained a search warrant for their residence, including for electronics as a result of which they seized her mobile phone, only to find “several communications” with an acquaintance of hers who had various drug counts. Between December 2021 and February 2022, the accused texted them, seeking “prescription pain medication for an investor who had a back injury,” following which she received hydrocodone pills. A few weeks after that, she contacted them for “something stronger” and specifically asked for “fentanyl.”

It was then that the acquaintance allegedly procured 15 to 30 fentanyl pills. The documents further added that the accused tried poisoning her husband not once but twice, and finally succeeded to give him an overdose of fentanyl pills the second time. Months after allegedly poisoning him to death, Kouri Darden published the book that she claimed was in a different context and on the emotions and grieving processes that she and her kids went through after her husband’s death.

It is pertinent to note that the investigators have been told by their family members about their suspicion of his wife. They also found that things were not good between the couple and Eric was allegedly seeking a divorce.

