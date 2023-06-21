Sarah de Lagarde, a mother from Camden, north London, suffered the loss of her arm and leg when she was struck by two Tube trains. However, she is set to make history as the first person to control a groundbreaking AI bionic arm through her thoughts.

The accident occurred in September of last year when Sarah, on her way home from work, slipped and fell into the gap between the train and the platform at High Barnet station.

A horrendous accident

De Lagarde’s both, right arm and leg were severely injured as the train passed over her, and she was further harmed by another Tube train arriving at the scene. It took approximately 15 minutes for someone to hear her cries for help and contact emergency services, who promptly flew her to the hospital. Sarah underwent surgery at a specialized unit where her arm and leg had to be amputated.

Describing herself as 80 per cent human and 20 per cent robot, Sarah is eagerly anticipating the use of a cutting-edge bionic arm worth £250,000, which will grant her a newfound sense of normalcy.

The arm employs artificial intelligence technology and is equipped with software that adapts to Sarah’s most frequent movements, progressively making them easier for her. She explains that her mind will control the arm: “The socket will connect to my upper arm, and sensors will detect my muscle twitches, allowing the software to translate those impulses into arm movements.”

Sarah’s daughters share her enthusiasm for the technology, showing curiosity about the arm’s strength and capabilities. They inquire whether it can crush objects or perform delicate tasks, such as holding an egg or picking up a coin.

Tech and AI come to the rescue

The development of the bionic hand, created by Covvi, a company based in Leeds, prompted Sarah’s family to initiate fundraising efforts. They discovered that most prosthetic arms available through the National Health Service (NHS) primarily serve cosmetic purposes.

Expressing her gratitude, Sarah acknowledges the generosity of those who contributed to her recovery. Donations, even as little as £2, deeply touched her. She credits her supporters and her daughters’ school, which organized a fundraising walk, for their kindness.

Reflecting on her journey, Sarah reveals that prior to the accident, she believed she was on track to experience the best year of her life. She enjoyed her job, embarked on outdoor adventures with her children, and even climbed Kilimanjaro in August. However, her life took an unexpected turn, plunging her into darkness.

Down, but not out

Nevertheless, she remains hopeful and embraces the upcoming year as a fresh adventure, anticipating the integration of well-functioning artificial limbs. She extends her wishes for a wonderful conclusion to the year while emphasizing the significance of cherishing one’s health, happiness, and loved ones.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain three months after the incident, Sarah, although acknowledging the tragedy, expresses immense gratitude for being alive. She shares a message of hope, emphasizing the preciousness of life and the need to focus on what truly matters.

She encourages others not to worry about trivial matters but instead prioritize love for family and cherished relationships, as accidents can happen to anyone, underscoring the fragility of existence.

