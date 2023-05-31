Woman who accused Biden of assault claims to request Putin for Russian citizenship

A woman who accused Joe Biden of sexual assault during the 2020 presidential campaign arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, when she claimed she was requesting President Vladimir Putin for Russian citizenship.

Tara Reade, who briefly worked in Biden’s congressional office in 1993, claimed she wanted to stay in Russia after a Republican senator warned her she was in danger.

Reade, 59, stated in a live broadcast interview with the Sputnik media organisation that she came to Russia on vacation.

However, she said, “When I got off the plane in Moscow, for the first time in a very long time I felt safe, and I felt heard and felt respected.”

In early 2020, Reade made news when she claimed that then-Senator Biden sexually attacked her in a Capitol Hill hallway in August 1993, when she was 29.

Her claim came while Biden was building up his campaign against current President Donald Trump, who has faced sexual abuse and rape allegations himself.

Biden flatly refuted her claim.

“It is not true. I’m saying unequivocally it never, never happened,” he said.

Reade said she filed a complaint after the alleged incident, but no record of it has been found.

But a 1996 court document records her ex-husband mentioning that she had complained of sexual harassment while working in Biden’s office.

It is not clear if her allegations have ever been formally investigated.

Reade, who called herself a geopolitical analyst, said in the Sputnik interview that after making her allegations public in 2020, she was threatened with prison, her life was threatened, and she was called a Russian agent.

Sitting alongside Maria Butina, a Russian lawmaker who was arrested and imprisoned in Washington in 2018 as an alleged spy, Reade told the interviewer she has “always loved Russia.”

“I do not see Russia as an enemy nor do many of my fellow American citizens,” she said.

She had one “large” request.

“I’d like to apply for citizenship in Russia, from the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin,” she said.

“I do promise to be a good citizen,” she said, adding that she also wants to hold onto her US citizenship.

