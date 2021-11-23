Woman swallows AirPods accidentally; claims device recorded audio from her stomach

The woman had an Ibuprofen 800 tablet in one hand and an AirPod in the other, which she gulped by mistake

A Boston-based woman made a Tiktok video claiming that she had accidentally swallowed her Apple AirPods and recorded the sound of her stomach. According to Carli Bellmer, who goes by the name of ‘@iamcarliiib, was intending to take the pain killer tablet but by mistake swallowed her left ear's AirPod.

The woman had an AirPod in her left hand and the medicine, an Ibuprofen 800 tablet, in another hand. The 27-year-old TikToker, after realizing, tried to puke the AirPod out but it didn’t work.

As per news reports, the woman had to undergo an X-ray and the results confirmed that the AirPod was inside her stomach. The AirPod, fortunately, had come out from her stomach "through the normal course of events."

“So like, I ate my f***ing left AirPod. I was crawling into bed and I had an ibuprofen 800 in one hand and my f***ing AirPod — my left earbud — in the other,” said Bellmer to her followers, as reported by The Independent.

The woman claimed that the AirPods was connected to her iPhone and was fully functional inside her stomach.

Bellmer then said something which sounded bizarre to many of her viewers. She claimed that the AirPod inside her stomach recorded "gurgling sounds". She also alleged that she was to make a call while the device was inside her.

The video by the 27-year-old woman has gathered more than 2.4 million views on TikTok. The frightened woman said that she would never use her AirPods again.

The story was met with mixed reactions on social media. While many were sympathetic to Bellmer's experience, others accused her of making the story up to gain views on social media.

This is not the first bizarre incident involving AirPods. Last year a seven-year-old boy from Georgia, United States, swallowed an Airpod that he was holding in his mouth. The boy was rushed to the hospital to take the AirPod out from his stomach.

A man in Taiwan had also swallowed his AirPod in 2019. The device was still working after it was taken out of the man's body.