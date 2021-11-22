Woman shares video of colour-changing hat; social media users left amazed by optical illusion

TikTok user Otelia Carmen shared a video of her woollen hat, which apparently changes its colour when it is moved around

Optical illusions can create stunning magical effects, confusing viewers and leaving them amused. One such video, shared by a woman on social media has gone viral, leaving viewers baffled.

TikTok user Otelia Carmen shared a video of her woollen hat, which apparently changes its colour when it is moved around.

Carmen shared the video on her TikTok account @oteliacarmen and the video has caught the attention of people on the internet.

Carmen stated that when she purchased the hat from the store, it was green in colour. However, when she brought it home and took it outside, the hat changed its color to brown.

Watch the amazing video here -

https://youtu.be/5ze_YAGkGGA

In the video, Carmen shows the difference between the colour of her beanie from when she purchased it and when she brought it home. She also moves the hat around and surprisingly, the hat changes its colour.

Carmen also wrote in the caption of the video that lighting should be just as important as the colour/material selections are important in interior design.

She also mentioned the reason for this illusion and wrote, ‘Metamerism’.

Metamerism refers to a concept where a colour change appears in any coloured item due to different spectral emissions from different light sources.

According to NY Post, since each light source has its own unique colour, the colour of a surface is impacted when all light sources are projected on a colored surface.

The lighting in Carmen’s house was different from the store she had purchased the beanie from, hence there was a difference in the colour of the woollen hat.

The hat changed its colour even inside Carmen's house to green when she went in the bedroom from a dark brick red when she was standing in the dining room

Internet users were not just astonished and amazed, but found it difficult to believe that the hat could change colour within seconds.

Some users said that Carmen had edited the video, while another user wrote that it was difficult for their brain to comprehend what was happening.

The video has garnered over six million views since it has been shared on the Internet. Many people were reminded of the blue and black or gold and white dress optical illusion that took social media by storm in 2017.