In a strange incident, a 51-year-old woman assaulted a fellow passenger in a Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta. She was later arrested by the FBI. The video of the woman losing her temper soon went viral on social media.

The incident took place when Patricia Cornwall was walking back to her seat after using the flight’s toilet. When Cornwall was heading to her seat she found that the seat was blocked by a beverage cart. A crew member urged her to take a vacant seat until the cart could be moved.

Furious Cornwall refused to take the seat and yelled at the crew member saying, "Who am I, Rosa Parks?" Rosa Parks was an African-American civil rights activist who in 1955 refused to give up her seat on a bus to a white man.

To stop the argument, an elderly man told Cornwall not to use Rosa Parks’ name as it was not a bus and she was not black. In the video, Cornwall could be seen punching and spitting on the man. A co-passenger recorded the attack on his mobile phone.

https://twitter.com/ATLUncensored/status/1474552407707242498?

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over 9 million times on Twitter. Cornwall could be heard asking the old man to wear his mask. However, her own face mask was pulled down to her chin.

In the video, Cornwall can be seen slapping the old man while the crew trying to stop her. The police arrested her when the flight landed in Atlanta.

According to the New York Post, the 51-year-old woman has a criminal history. Her stepdad also filed a restraining order against her in July 2020 after she attacked him.

Patricia Cornwall is a former Baywatch actor and one-time NFL cheerleader.

As per CNN, the woman appeared in federal court in Atlanta on 27 December and was accused of "assault by striking, beating, or wounding R.S.M. in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States." If found guilty, Patricia Cornwall can face up to one year of imprisonment and $1,00,000 fine.