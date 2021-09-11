Woman looks to connect with 7 people helped by her father during 9/11 attacks, posts messages on social media

The woman identified as Mercedes Martinez made a special request on her social media page asking the whereabouts of seven strangers who were safely dropped home from Omaha, Nebraska, by her father

As Americans remember the devastating attack on the World Trade Centre in New York City line today, a woman took to social media to connect with seven people who were helped by her dad during the 9/11 attacks.

The woman identified as Mercedes Martinez made a special request on her social media page asking the whereabouts of seven strangers who were safely dropped home from Omaha, Nebraska by her father. She is making this request a few years after the death of her dad, Emilio Martinez.

On the day of the attack, her father was travelling from Denver to Ohio for a business trip on 11 September, 2001. But the plane was grounded soon after take-off at Omaha. As passengers panicked, the pilot announced that the plane would be grounded due to a security breach.

The passengers were then informed that they would make a sudden landing in Omaha, Nebraska, following which they would get more updates when they reached. On reaching, Emilio read the news and immediately booked the largest van the rental company provided. He then went and picked up the van and parked it outside the terminal.

To help people who were stranded at the airport, Emilio wrote a sign on a cardboard box reading "GOING TO DENVER”. He did this hoping to find other people who were far away from the Mile High City.

“To him, seeing those people make it to their families when the country was being attacked was the only thing that mattered to him. Many of those people kept in touch with him for several years after 9/11/01. It warmed his heart. We were so proud of him. We still are,” Mercedes Martinez told 9NEWS.

Talking about how her dad passing away, Mercedes said that Emilio died from brain cancer on 24 July, 2016. As Americans are remembering their loved ones today, she wishes to know if the seven strangers still remember her dad and his kind gesture.

Did my dad help you on September 11, 2001? If so, I'm trying to find you. (a thread) On September 11th, 2001 my dad caught a flight in Ohio to fly home to Denver. He was there on business and was anxious to get home to see his family. (1/11) — Mercedes Martinez (@MercedesLV) September 10, 2021

Mercedes reportedly believes that social media is a powerful platform and she really hopes this tweet or message finds those people somewhere. She also opened up saying that her dad (Emilio) kept in touch with the people from the van for years but sadly that faded away.